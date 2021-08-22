LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — There’s an excitement buzzing around Academy’s football program nowadays. That’s what tends to happen following a winning season and a trip to the playoffs.
Now, head coach Chris Lancaster hopes his team can build on that momentum.
“I think we’ve kind of changed the culture here of making football kind of fun and exciting,” said Lancaster, who led Academy to a 7-4 record and a spot in the bi-district round in his first season, marking the team’s first playoff appearance since 2018.
The Bumblebees drew eventual state runner-up Hallettsville, led by Texas commit Jonathon Brooks, in the opening round of the postseason and ultimately bowed out with a 61-26 loss.
Lancaster, though, sees the experience as a step in the right direction.
“Number one, it gave us an extra week of practice,” he said. “We took all our JV guys and brought them up. They got to travel with us and see what it’s like to be at a varsity game, and they got to witness a really good football team. We don’t want the train to end there. We want to keep going, so it’s a process.”
Now it’s time for that train to move to the next station.
The Bees return seven starters on each side of the ball but will have to replace a lot of production from last year, when they led the area’s Class 1A-4A ranks in passing, putting up 2,552 yards through the air.
All but 37 of those yards came from seniors who are now gone, including starter Jerry Cephus (UMHB), who threw for 1,804 yards and ran for a team-high 538.
“We lost some very talented seniors this past year,” Lancaster said. “Right now, probably the strength that we do have coming back is we have some solid leadership from our younger kids. We still have a few very decent athletes, but we’re going to have to replace a few very quality seniors.”
Lancaster said quarterback duties will fall to sophomore Kasey Mraz, who helped Academy qualify for the 7-on-7 state tournament during the summer, and Alex Lawton, a junior who was a varsity reserve last year.
“We’re blessed to have two good quarterbacks,” Lancaster said. “Both of them are going to be out on the football field, somehow, some way.”
Lancaster said Lawton is a smart player who can play receiver and cornerback, in addition to quarterback. The coach also expects a lot on both sides of the ball from seniors Darion Franklin (linebacker/running back), Blake Bundy (receiver/defensive back/kicker) and John Tomasek (linebacker/fullback), as well as junior Scout Brazeal (receiver/defensive back).
“We don’t have a large senior class right now,” said Lancaster, who hopes to have about 14 seniors to start the year. “We have some seniors who haven’t played in a while who want to come back. A lot of times, when you have some success like we did last year, the morale is up a little bit and (players see) their friends out here playing, and they want to come join them. And that’s what we’re seeing.”
The area with the least amount of experience will be along the lines.
After losing two tackles to graduation, Academy will count on a group of sophomores to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
“Where we feel good about them is they have a great work ethic,” Lancaster said of the linemen, including two sophomores who saw significant playing time last year and a sophomore end. “They have a great work ethic and they’re starting to get size and strength. They know how to play with one another.”
Bundy, a starting safety, said having a strong work ethic is a necessity for the Bees.
“We’re not a huge team, size-wise,” the senior said. “But the work we put in is tremendous. We condition every day, and we’re going to be out there, ready. We have to outwork everybody out there, and I feel like we’re going to.”