The president of a university with a rich football tradition once quipped, “We want to build a university our football team can be proud of.” At Holy Trinity Catholic, head coach James Shelton wants to make sure the inverse is true as well.
“This is a school that has won all kinds of state competitions in academics,” he said. “Last year we showed the TAPPS world this isn’t just an academic school.”
Holy Trinity had a 2020 football season of which the school could be proud as the Celtics posted the program’s first victory in a TAPPS six-man playoff game, thumping Galveston O’Connell Prep 112-66. Shelton believes the momentum from the record-setting win will carry over to 2021.
“We are excited,” he said. “We have a lot of really hungry, really talented kids.”
Junior quarterback Jace Martin returns after passing for 1,499 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He’ll be joined in the backfield by spread-back Zaylin Blackwood, who last year ran for 879 yards and 18 TDs, including a program single-game record nine scores in the playoff win.
“He has become the team leader,” Shelton said of Blackwood. “He is set to have a huge year for us on both sides of the ball.”
On defense, linebacker Nicholas Estrada is the returning leader after making 101 stops in just six games last season.
Midway through fall camp, Holy Trinity had only 13 players suiting up as opposed to 24 last year. What the Celtics lack in quantity, they make up for in quality, according to Shelton, who said he feels good about the athleticism he has seen from a group of sophomores and freshmen.
Austin Veritas is the team to beat in the Celtics’ district after winning six of the last 10 state championships. Shelton said Marbles Falls Faith and San Marcos Baptist also will field formidable teams.
Nevertheless, Shelton, who grew up playing and now coaches six-man football, is full of optimism heading into 2021.
“I truly believe there isn’t a team in the district we cannot compete with,” he said.