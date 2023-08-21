MOODY — With eight returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Moody Bearcats will be an experienced team in 2023.
Going into his second season, head coach Matt Hurst hopes that experience leads to success. He also hopes a selfless, team-first attitude reaps year-end rewards.
“Our theme this year is ‘Moody Over Me,’” Hurst said. “We want to make it about the team, and not about the individual. So far, the kids are embracing that and doing a good job with it. That is exciting to see.”
Hurst first stepped foot on the Moody campus in May of 2022. That put him and his staff behind schedule in terms of preparation with the new team. This year, the coaching staff is getting to focus more on X’s and O’s, and less on instilling a new culture.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Hurst said. “We are not where we want to be, but ahead of where we were this time last year. It is not all brand new like it was at this time last year.”
Ben Matias, Ethan Gonzalez and Devonte Anderson are three returning starters. Matias, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, had 215 yards receiving, three touchdowns and 19 tackles last year. Gonzalez, an offensive and defensive lineman, and Anderson, a running back and defensive back, are looking to build on strong freshman seasons.
The Bearcats run a multiple spread offense. They often feature a tight end or H-back, and rarely run four wideouts.
Hurst knows for Moody to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016, it will need to compete better against perennial district champion Crawford and the league’s other playoff-contending squads. He is hopeful, and sees the gap between the top teams in District 8-2A-I and the other teams shrinking.
“Crawford won it wire-to-wire last year and they are in the driver’s seat to do that again,” he said. “They will remain there until someone knocks them off. I think the middle of the district is wide open. There are not big disparities between teams.”
Some returning starters, a team-first attitude, sprinkle in a blue-collar work ethic, and perhaps the ingredients are there for a special season.
“I am not a flashy guy,” Hurst said. “I try to keep my head down and be consistent and do the right things. Football-wise, we try to keep doing that one day at a time and get better. It’s all I am focused on.”
The Bearcats open the season at home against Axtell on Friday. Following non-district road games at Hico and Hubbard, they travel to Valley Mills on Sept. 22 to open district play.