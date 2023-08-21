TROY — Tommy Brashear was content.
After a long stint as an assistant and then head coach at Cameron Yoe, Brashear moved on to administration and was a principal at small Westphalia ISD.
“I did the principal thing a couple of years,” he said. “I loved it. I loved the people in Westphalia, loved the community.”
He also loved spending time with his family and watching his own children play sports.
But, “I missed coaching football, and I’m not getting any younger,” he said.
Then the football head coaching position at Troy opened.
Brashear applied for it and was offered the job to lead the Trojans, but still wasn’t sure what he was going to do. His two sons are in college and his only daughter, Aubree, is entering her junior year at Yoe, where she, like her brothers, is a multi-sport athlete.
The longtime coach knew that taking a job in Troy would mean missing a lot of her competition.
“When this came open, I talked about it with my family and I knew I’d miss a lot of Aubree’s events,” he said. “That was a big deal to me. But she said ‘Dad, you love coaching. It makes you happy, so you have to do this. I’ll be fine, and you’ll still get to come to some of my stuff.’
“I thought that was very mature of her to say.”
So with his daughter’s blessing, Brashear has a new gig, plus renewed energy and spirit in a mostly familiar place.
“I know what I’m getting into here,” Brashear said. “I always thought, when coaching against them, Troy had some kids that played hard, disciplined football. And, I see that. That attracted me. These kids are great. They will run through a brick wall for you.”
Over the last two seasons, the Trojans ran into a lot of brick walls, roadblocks as they were during back-to-back 2-8 records.
But with 13 starters back and 26 seniors, the Trojans are eager to get back on track and are excited about their new coach.
“Once we learned who we were getting, it gave everybody new hope,” senior receiver Maverick Williams said.
A winning coach and a lot of experience returning are two things, but how well they mesh is another, especially, since Brashear is changing the offense from the wing-T to the spread that he had success with in Cameron.
“They’ve never run a spread or multiple offense here,” Brashear said. “But I will say the kids seem very hungry and excited about it. Coming here, I wasn’t sure if I could run a spread or if I’d have to modify. I didn’t know what we had quarterback-wise, but I’ve been very pleased.”
Brashear said he’s likely to start Joseph McMurtry at quarterback over last year’s starter Ethan Sorenson.
Brashear said both are good, but McMurtry, who started on junior varsity last season, is a more traditional pocket passer and Sorenson has the athleticism to help in other positions, including wide receiver.
Whoever it will be will have some solid targets in Williams and Cooper Valle, who moves from a running back role to inside receiver.
“It’s a little adjustment, but in the (previous) offense, there were times I could get to the flat or get an out route,” Valle said. “Now I line up as receiver and since I have speed, seeing more of the field will help.”
Only time will tell how much success the Trojans will have. But, one thing is for sure.
“We are really motivated to get things right,” Williams said. “As soon as school ended, we had that Saturday and Sunday off, then on Monday a lot of us where out here working out, and we’ve been here all summer, because no one likes losing. So, we are trying to get that winning culture back up.”