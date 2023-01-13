Lake Belton led by as much as nine points early in the fourth quarter, but that’s when Killeen Chaparral’s quick-strike offense heated up and pulled past the Broncos, despite their best efforts to catch up.
The Bobcats then relied on prowess at the free-throw line to keep Lake Belton at bay down the stretch, sinking 11 of 14 foul shots in the final frame to finish off a 78-70 win in a District 22-5A boys basketball affair Friday night at Bronco Gym.
In a game that stayed close throughout, Lake (15-9, 2-3) took its biggest lead of the night at 58-49 after Chris Jarrett knocked down a 3-pointer from the left side with 6:45 remaining.
Jarrett paced a trio of Broncos in double figures, spreading out his team-high 19 points with nine in the first half and 10 in the second on 7-of-11 shooting. Easton Hammond had 15 points, Micah Hudson followed with 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds off the bench for Lake, while Trevon Phillips chipped in 10 points.
Jarrett’s 3 capped a 10-point run for the Broncos that spanned the third and fourth stanzas. Lake’s offense mostly stopped in its tracks from there, and Chaparral turned to hot-shooting junior guard Jeremiah Smith for its response.
Smith’s deep 3-pointer shortly after Jarrett’s 3 was his only long-range connection of the second half after he buried six 3s while pouring in 22 of his game-best 37 points in the first half. Smith finished 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.
Smith also made 10 of 12 free throws in the final two quarters to help the Bobcats stave off a Lake team that never backed down, getting as close as six points in the final minute before finally running out of time.
Smith’s 3 with 6:29 left ignited the Bobcats (19-8, 2-3) on their game-deciding 17-0 swing, which culminated with Demarko Williams’ layup from the left side to push the gap to 66-58 with 3:34 left.
The Broncos trimmed the edge to three with about 2 minutes remaining following five straight points from Hammond — including a 3-pointer after his offensive rebound of a Jarrett miss — and Phillips’ transition runner that was set up by Jarrett’s steal on the other end.
But Chaparral dropped in six straight free throws during the game’s next minute, including one from Smith following a technical foul that was called on Lake — one of three the Broncos drew on the night — to push the lead back to five.
Smith then finished the spurt with two more freebies that gave the Bobcats a 74-65 advantage with 1:34 left as Chaparral finished 22-of-29 at the line, compared to 10-of-16 for the Broncos.
Down to their final few possessions, Lake got a D’Arius Wilkerson layup followed by a Hammond 3 from the top of the key after an errant Bobcats pass to cut the gap to 76-70 with 48 seconds left.
Lake forced turnovers on the Bobcats’ next two possessions but couldn’t cash in on either, turning over the ball once and misfiring on a 3-pointer on the next, to allow Chaparral to hang on for its second win in a row.
The loss marked the second straight for Lake Belton, which dropped a road game to Belton on Tuesday.
The Broncos weathered a blistering first-half shooting performance from Smith, who drained back-to-back 3s midway through the second quarter to push his team’s lead to its biggest to that point, at 37-27, after his transition 3 from the left corner with 3:34 left before the half.
The Broncos responded with a nine-point spurt that Daud Khan finished with a midrange jumper to help Lake get within 39-38 by the break.
Lake will host Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday, when Chaparral travels to Belton.