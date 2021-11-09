Cameron Yoe learned Tuesday night the same thing district mate Rogers discovered last week.
The Lorena Lady Leopards pack some power.
Lorena dispatched the Lady Yoe in a Class 3A Region III quarterfinal with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 sweep to advance to the regional semifinals in Athens.
Yoe, the runner-up from District 19-3A, finished the season with a 28-18 record.
Even though it was game effort for the Lady Yoe, it was simply too much Abbie Tuyo and company with which to contend. The Lady Leopards’ outside hitter continued to be a force as Lorena (37-4) built comfortable leads on the strength of her attacks as well those of Leigh Jesperson and Allison Haberman.
However, Yoe countered with a strong match from hitter Ainsley Driska, who posted 17 kills that helped the Lady Yoe stay within striking distance.
“We’re so blessed to come to this round,” Yoe coach Maria Gonzalez said. “The culture is changing, and we came through a competitive district to get here.”
Lorena played at a speed that didn’t allow for the Yoe defense to get a consistent block on Lady Leopards hitters.
“They had some big players, and we just try to make them defend us,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “They earned their points. Cameron is a great team, but we just say, ‘That was a good kill,’ and get back and play our game.”
Although Driska provided five kills in the first set, Tuyo had six and the Lady Yoe had a difficult time trying to counter her and the rest of the Lady Leopards. Yoe managed successive points on a Lorena net violation and an ace from Lauren Harris.
The second set went much the same as the first, with the teams’ power hitters slugging it out. Lorena strung together a series of short spurts to build a 22-12 lead and hung on for the victory.
The Lady Yoe made the third set the roughest for the Lady Leopards, staying close and trailing just 11-10.
Lorena slowly began to pull away, bolstered by back-to-back aces from Haberman and another one soon after by Jesperson. A Tuyo block and kill put Lorena ahead 20-12.
Yoe continued to battle and outscored Lorena 7-4 to trail 24-19, with a Kirsten Marin ace highlighting the Lady Yoe run, before Jesperson closed it out with a kill.
Kaly White led Yoe with 22 assists, mostly to Driska. Marin had 13 digs and Haley Tucker had 10.
“We improved every set,” Gonzalez said. “I’m proud of that.”