SALADO — Standing 6-foot-6, Luke Law has a greater field of vision than many quarterbacks when looking across the football field.
He also has a big-picture vision of what he wants to do with his life in the coming years. It’s one that brought him back to Salado for the last two years of his high school athletic career.
After spending his sophomore year at Temple on the junior varsity, Law returned last year to the school district in which he had been since the fourth grade and turned in a stellar season guiding the Eagles.
He threw for 2,275 yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 15 interceptions and ran for 10 scores among his 292 yards on the ground.
The arrival of Tom Westerberg as the Salado head coach and the Law family’s desire not to commute to Temple led to a strong 2022 campaign for the signal-caller. Westerberg installed a quarterback-friendly spread offense — a departure from the run-intense slot-T of predecessor Alan Haire, who’s now at Killeen Chaparral — and Law flourished.
“Football-wise with the slot-T, there was not too much attention on the quarterback,” said Law, who had been enrolled in Temple’s international baccalaureate program. “I’m more of a traditional quarterback, and this allows me to see what I can do.”
Law is the third of eight children and the first son born to Scott and Jessica, both of whom were collegiate basketball players in the northwest. The quarterback’s frame and family history would be useful if he chose to go down the basketball path. He still enjoys the hardwood game, but most of his sporting love has been transferred to football.
“Going into high school, I was a basketball-first guy but not so much now. Basketball helps me athletically and gives me a faster twitch,” the 230-pounder said. “I’ve been able to put on some weight.”
Indeed, his classic pro-style look makes one believe that he is a standard pocket passer, and he can and does play that role. But Law can also make plays with his feet when necessary, as proven by his rushing prowess.
“He’s a great leader,” said Westerberg, who knows something about quarterback leadership having coached current Arizona Cardinals QB and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray during his days in Allen. “He’s grown into the leadership role as a quarterback. We’ve worked together all spring.”
A foot injury in last year’s final regular-season game sidelined Law for the Eagles’ bi-district playoff contest against Cuero in which Salado lost a heartbreaking 13-7 decision in overtime.
“That was rough for me,” Law said. “The foot injury was no joke, but I was lucky enough that it was not terrible. I cracked a bone and had to sit out. It was rough, but I did my best to cheer on the other guys. They almost did it. I couldn’t help but think I might have made a difference if I had been there.”
After this season ends, Law won’t be around to play basketball or anything else. His intention is to graduate a semester early and leave on a two-year Mormon mission that will certainly delay any collegiate career.
“I plan to keep working (on football). Obviously, I won’t be playing,” he said. “I’ve definitely got to figure that out. But there have been others who have played, a senior at Stanford and most of the quarterbacks at BYU.”
The current Eagles will have some experience while at the same time relying on youth throughout the lineup. This being the second year in Westerberg’s system, Law and the Eagles feel better prepared for any bumps along the way.
“The big thing is leadership and keeping on the same page,” Law said. “We were kind of all over the place last year. This time, we’re all one person. We’re united. We have a lot of sophomores, but I think they are more ready. They are definitely not undersized. The seniors are good examples for them.”