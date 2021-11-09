No. 12 UMHB men win opener
BELTON — Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 34 points, helping No. 12 Mary Hardin-Baylor cruise to a 100-80 victory over Southwestern in the season opener Tuesday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
Johnson was 5-of-9 from 3-point range from the Crusaders, who shot 54 percent from the floor and got 23 points from Ty Prince.
Kyle Poerschke’s 18 points paced the Pirates.
After a pair of exhibitions, UMHB will be in action again next Tuesday against Huston Tillotson in Austin.
TC women crush North American
Kirsten Zaruba made nine 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, leading Temple College to a 120-59 rout of North American on Monday night at TC Gym.
Kennedi Green and Jade Studamire added 17 points apiece, and Jordyn Carter chipped in 11 for the Lady Leopards (3-0), who built a 40-13 first-quarter lead and got points from every player who suited up.
“We’re shooting the ball well right now,” said Temple coach Amber Taylor, whose squad plays at Blinn on Thursday. “It’s good that everybody played and everybody scored.”