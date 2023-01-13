Temcats-Cove hoops

Temple’s Paris Morris puts up a shot over Copperas Cove’s Shakaira Zeigler (10) and Taylor Wilson in the Tem-Cats’ loss Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Copperas Cove’s Elianah Eady-Smith scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter when the Lady Bulldawgs put Friday night’s District 12-6A matchup against Temple out of reach in an eventual 50-22 road victory at Wildcat Gym.

jweaver@tdtnews.com