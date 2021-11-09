BELTON — It’s full steam ahead for No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor, which wraps up the regular season Saturday afternoon against McMurry in Abilene.
After that, the chase for the national championship begins in earnest. In other words, there’s no better time than the present for the Crusaders to be hitting on all cylinders.
“There’s so many things we need to improve on. We had 13 penalties the other day, including an unsportsmanlike conduct by one of our receivers,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday in reference to last week’s 59-14 victory over Howard Payne. “Those things can’t be tolerated. We also had some execution breakdowns on both sides of the ball. There’s always things you can work on to get better, and that’s our intention.
“There’s also a temptation to kind of relax against a McMurry team that doesn’t have a great win-loss record at the end of the regular season as you get ready to go into the playoffs. The reality is that this is when we really need to push on the accelerator and get everybody playing extremely well and really fast.”
The Crusaders (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference) have won 14 consecutive games dating to last spring and 41 of their last 42 going all the way back to the start of their 2018 national championship run.
They close out the regular season against the War Hawks (2-6, 2-6) — losers of three straight — so the chance of UMHB adding to its win total is high, but that doesn’t mean the Crusaders plan to put things on cruise control Saturday in Abilene.
“We just want to win the game. We want to take care of that first and foremost,” Fredenburg said. “We’re always anticipating that if we can get other guys into the game, we want them to perform well. We’ll work on that during the week of preparation to make sure everybody is on board and executing.
“We’ll enjoy the last regular-season game, and then get ready to move into the playoffs.”
That’s the only way to approach it for a program that seeks its second crown in a span of four years, and Fredenburg wants to make sure his players are on the same page.
“We talk about getting into the playoffs and that adventure and experience,” he said. “Our players who have been in the playoffs and championship games talk about how rewarding that experience is.
“There’s a great expectation from the leaders of our football team to push our guys to really want to get to the environment of the national championship game. That’s been our goal since we started this year. To achieve that, it means we have to play a lot better.”
Shocking start
UMHB was put on its heels immediately by Howard Payne last week, when the Yellow Jackets built a 14-0 lead on their first five snaps of the ball.
They scored on the game’s opening play with a flea-flicker on which All-American free safety Jefferson Fritz bit on the run and had a receiver sprint past him, and again on a pass when Fritz went to help on a corner route and vacated the middle of the field.
“Obviously, it’s not the way you want to start a game but it was a wakeup call. Those two plays reminded us how perfect you have to be,” said Fredenburg, whose team scored 59 unanswered points the rest of the way. “You have to be very careful in this day and time with the run-pass option plays and all of those kind of gimmicks that people run. You really have to be prepared to protect the pass first then react back to the run.
“Jefferson has a tendency to want to do too much. It was a great learning process for him and for our football team.”
The brawl
Last week’s game was overshadowed by the benches-clearing fight that took place on the Howard Payne sideline at the conclusion of the first half.
UMHB receiver Brenton Martin and Howard Payne receiver Josh Aldama were ejected because each player was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct, but — after checking with the ASC office — Fredenburg said Martin won’t have to sit out the regular-season finale.
“The whole day was kind of weird with what happened at halftime,” Fredenburg said.
An arm and a leg
UMHB senior quarterback Ryan Redding threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to go with 98 yards rushing and two scores last week in his second straight start in place of injured senior Kyle King (turf toe).
Fredenburg anticipates both players seeing time behind center against McMurry, giving King a chance to shake off any rust from the last two weeks.
“Kyle could have played Saturday. We just held him out. He isn’t 100 percent, but he’s really close,” Fredenburg said. “I thought Ryan played really well. We gave him the game ball. I think he took a huge step forward. It really makes us realize that we have two good quarterbacks who can go win a ballgame for us.
“You really want the opportunity for both of them to play this week and have a chance to execute the offense.”
As for the field goal and extra point duties, Fredenburg expects those to be handled this week by junior Brandon Cunningham as the struggles of senior Anthony Avila have continued.
That position has been a revolving door for the Crusaders all season.
“Right now, it’s going to be Cunningham. Anthony has won some incredible games for us with his leg. The reality is that right now he’s just in a slump, and it’s a concern,” Fredenburg said.
The bracket
The 32-team bracket for the NCAA Division III playoffs will be revealed at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. UMHB has already locked up the ASC’s automatic berth as has Trinity of the Southern Athletic Association, and Hardin-Simmons has a solid shot at receiving an at-large bid.
As for who plays who in the first round Nov. 20, it’s anybody’s guess.
“The NCAA came out the other day and said there could be some issues with travel,” Fredenburg said. “In the past when three teams from our region got in — like us, Hardin-Simmons and Trinity — they would fly somebody in here from the West Coast, and Hardin-Simmons would play Trinity. Nobody knows now because transportation could be an issue.”